JB Hi-Fi's Best Gaming Deals, Including Anthem For $4 (Again)

Not everyone had the chance to grab some cheap games, hardware or peripherals around Christmas time. But there's still plenty of bargains to be had, from deals on gaming mice, headsets, laptops, keyboards and even some cheap TVs.
The full list of gaming gear on sale can be found direct through the JB site here, but with a couple of hundred items it'll take a while to parse the full list.
So I've got a curated selection for you below, encompassing microphones, gamepads, headsets and more:
- Logitech Pro X Gaming Headset: $199.20
- Turtle Beach Recon 70 Xbox One Headset: $39.20
- Logitech G502 HERO Mouse: $79.20
- Logitech G Pro Wireless Mouse: $199.20
- Corsair Gaming Bundle (Headset, Mouse, Keyboard, Mousepad): $159.20
- Sennheiser GSP 300 Headset: $63.20
- Logitech G703 HERO: $119.20
- Corsair K63 Wireless Cherry MX Red Keyboard: $143.20
- HyperX Cloud 2 Gaming Headset: $90
- HyperX PS4 Cloud Gaming Headset: $80
- Razer Kraken X Multi-Platform Gaming Headset: $62
- Corsair K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard: $71.20
- Sennhesier HD 4.40 Wireless Headphones: $124
- CoolerMaster SK621 60% Wireless Keyboard: $215.20
- Asus ROG Strix Fusion 300 PNK Gaming Headset: $151.20
- Asus ROG Delta Gaming Headset: $399.20
- Asus ROG Delta Core Gaming Headset: $159.20
- ASUS ROG Strix Fusion 700 Gaming Headset: $359.20
- Audio Technica AT-9934 USB Microphone: $119.20
- Audio Technica ATH-PDG1 Open Back Gaming Headset: $135.20
- Audio Technica Detachable Gaming Boom Microphone: $95.20
- Logitech G Flight Simulator Rudder Pedals: $199.20
- Logitech G Flight Simulator Multi Panel: $199.20
- Coolermaster CM110 Gaming Mouse: $39.20
Here's the current offers on regular gaming consoles, console accessories, TVs for gaming, and other tech.
- FFalcon 55-inch 4K UHD LED TV: $469
- Samsung Series 8 RU8000 65-inch 4K UHD LED TV: $1495
- LG 27-inch 4K UHD 60Hz Gaming Monitor: $399
- Xbox One S 1TB w/Jedi Fallen Order: $379
- Asus VivoBook 15.6" i5-8265U/512GB/8GB Laptop: $908
- Jedi Fallen Order (PS4, XBO): $59
- Anthem (PS4, XBO): $4
- Hisense 75R6 75-inch 4K HDR TV: $1395
- Borderlands 3 (PS4, XBO): $49
- Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey, Yellow, Turquoise): $299
But I could get an ice cold beer for 4 bucks and it'd be more satisfying :(
And it'd have a better story...
man where can you buy beer for 4$?
Local RSL :)