JB Hi-Fi's Best Gaming Deals, Including Anthem For $4 (Again)

Image: Getty

Not everyone had the chance to grab some cheap games, hardware or peripherals around Christmas time. But there's still plenty of bargains to be had, from deals on gaming mice, headsets, laptops, keyboards and even some cheap TVs.

The full list of gaming gear on sale can be found direct through the JB site here, but with a couple of hundred items it'll take a while to parse the full list.

So I've got a curated selection for you below, encompassing microphones, gamepads, headsets and more:

Image: Alex Walker (Kotaku)

Here's the current offers on regular gaming consoles, console accessories, TVs for gaming, and other tech.

Image: Kotaku

  • badge @badge

    Given that we've chosen Anthem as the most disappointing game of the year, I reckon $4 is probably a rip off.

    Maybe they should package it with Fallout 76 and a cup of coffee.

    1
    • injza @injza

      i would buy that coffee.. might gift the games though.

      Last edited 06/01/20 5:47 pm
      0
  • Regular reader scree @scree

    How long before they give it to you with $4?

    1
    • djbear @djbear

      Imagine they decided to give the security guy at the front of the store who stamps your receipts, all of their stock of anthem and you aren't allowed to leave unless you take a copy.

      1
      • Weresmurf @weresmurf

        "You! You stole a copy of anthem!"

        "I did not!"

        "No seriously, steal a copy of anthem. Please."

        1
  • jodski @jodski

    I think I'll buy that $4 anthem game - heard a roomer that they plan on doing a great deal of rework to it so it may become an investment... or a coaster

    0

