JB Hi-Fi's Flogging Off A Ton Of Laptops, Monitors, Gaming Gear

Need a new laptop or a nice screen? There's a ton discounted at JB Hi-Fi right now, so here's what you can get.
The discounts range from entry level student laptops to higher-end gaming focused rigs. You can get a few hundred bucks off last year's Dell G3 15, which I benchmarked below, and there's also discounts on a string of CoolerMaster peripherals and gear. Some monitors are discounted too, including a $120 saving on the 34-inch LG IPS 75Hz ultrawide monitor, and $150 Dell's 27" 155Hz FreeSync gaming screen. Alienware's 34" curved gaming screen is down to $1758 as well, if you're after that kind of real estate. ASUS's dual screen Zenbook Duo is down to $2299 for the i7/MX250/16GB model as well, which isn't a bad price.
Dell's $2000 G3 15 Gaming Laptop, Benchmarked
As is customary, Dell announced earlier this year that their G-series gaming laptops were getting a refresh. So, I wondered, how much gaming do you get for $2000?
Alienware's 34-Inch Ultrawide Monitor Is What I'd Buy If I Had A Spare $2100
The last time I had a couple of grand spare, it was tax time and I badly needed a new laptop. I do not have $2100 to blow on tech right now. But if I did, and given the fact that I'm only rocking two tiny 23" screens at home, I've got a pretty good idea of what I'd get.
- Dell 24" 144Hz Gaming Monitor: $319
- Dell 27" 155Hz Gaming Monitor w/Freesync: $599
- Corsair M55 Gaming Mouse: $63.20
- ASUS ROG Gladius II Origin PNK Gaming Mouse: $119.20
- Coolermaster SK630 Low Profile Mechanical Keyboard: $199.20
- Coolermaster CK530 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $111.20
- Corsair Ironclaw RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse: $103.20
- LG 27" IPS 75Hz Gaming Monitor: $295.20
- LG 32" IPS HDR 75Hz Gaming Monitor: $319.20
- HyperX Pulsefire Core Gaming Mouse: $50
- BenQ Zowie XL2546 24.5" 240Hz Gaming Monitor: $638.40
- BenQ Zowie XL2536 24.5" 144Hz Gaming Monitor: $477.60
- ASUS ROG Strix Impact Gaming Mouse: $47.20
- Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse: $199.20
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse: $59
- HP 27" 144Hz TN Gaming Monitor w/Freesync: $479.20
- HP 24.5" 144Hz TN Gaming Monitor w/FreeSync: $319.20
- BenQ XL2411P 144Hz TN Gaming Monitor: $279.20
- Alienware AW3418DW 34" IPS Curved G-Sync Gaming Monitor: $1758
- Steelseries Apex M750 Keyboard: $249
- Alienware 240Hz 24.5" TN Gaming Monitor w/FreeSync: $478
- DeathAdder Elite Chroma: $65
- Corsair Gaming K55 RGB Keyboard: $71.20
- BenQ XL2430 24" 144Hz TN Gaming Monitor: $423.30
- ASUS Dual Screen UX481FL Zenbook Duo i7-10510U/512GB/MX250/16GB: $2299
- Inspiron 15 3000 15.6" A9-9425/256GB/8GB: $798
- Asus Vivbook 15.6" F512FA i5-8265U/8GB/512GB: $999
- Asus UX433FA ZenBook 14" Full HD Laptop i5-8265U/256GB/8GB: $1299
- Inspiron 13-7000 13" 2-in-1 i7-8565U/256GB/8GB: $1799
- Inspiron 24 3000 23.8" All-in-1 i5-8265U/1TB/8GB: $1299
- Inspiron 15 3000 Ryzen 3 2300U/Vega 6/8GB/1TB: $799
- Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6" Laptop i5-8265U/1TB/8GB: $999
- Lenovo Ideapad 15." Ryzen 7 2700U/256GB/4GB: $949
- Lenovo Ideapad S340 15.6" i5-8265U/8GB/256GB: $998
- Dell XPS 13 Frost/White 9370 13.3" 4K i7-8565U/512GB/16GB: $2799
- Dell XPS 13 13.3" i7-8550U/256GB/8GB: $1799
- Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury Wired Mouse: $71.20
All deals can be viewed in-store or through the JB website.
