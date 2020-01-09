JB Hi-Fi's Flogging Off A Ton Of Laptops, Monitors, Gaming Gear

Every Big Game Coming Out In January

Need a new laptop or a nice screen? There's a ton discounted at JB Hi-Fi right now, so here's what you can get.

The discounts range from entry level student laptops to higher-end gaming focused rigs. You can get a few hundred bucks off last year's Dell G3 15, which I benchmarked below, and there's also discounts on a string of CoolerMaster peripherals and gear. Some monitors are discounted too, including a $120 saving on the 34-inch LG IPS 75Hz ultrawide monitor, and $150 Dell's 27" 155Hz FreeSync gaming screen. Alienware's 34" curved gaming screen is down to $1758 as well, if you're after that kind of real estate. ASUS's dual screen Zenbook Duo is down to $2299 for the i7/MX250/16GB model as well, which isn't a bad price.

Dell's $2000 G3 15 Gaming Laptop, Benchmarked

As is customary, Dell announced earlier this year that their G-series gaming laptops were getting a refresh. So, I wondered, how much gaming do you get for $2000?

Read more

Alienware's 34-Inch Ultrawide Monitor Is What I'd Buy If I Had A Spare $2100

The last time I had a couple of grand spare, it was tax time and I badly needed a new laptop. I do not have $2100 to blow on tech right now. But if I did, and given the fact that I'm only rocking two tiny 23" screens at home, I've got a pretty good idea of what I'd get.

Read more

All deals can be viewed in-store or through the JB website.

