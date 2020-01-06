JB Hi-Fi's Best Gaming Deals, Including Anthem For $4 (Again)

Here's The PlayStation 5 Dev Kit, Courtesy Of One Very Ballsy Cleaner

Image: Getty

Not everyone had the chance to grab some cheap games, hardware or peripherals around Christmas time. But there's still plenty of bargains to be had, from deals on gaming mice, headsets, laptops, keyboards and even some cheap TVs.

The full list of gaming gear on sale can be found direct through the JB site here, but with a couple of hundred items it'll take a while to parse the full list.

So I've got a curated selection for you below, encompassing microphones, gamepads, headsets and more:

Image: Alex Walker (Kotaku)

Here's the current offers on regular gaming consoles, console accessories, TVs for gaming, and other tech.

Image: Kotaku

Comments

  • Weresmurf @weresmurf

    But I could get an ice cold beer for 4 bucks and it'd be more satisfying :(

    3
  • badge @badge

    Given that we've chosen Anthem as the most disappointing game of the year, I reckon $4 is probably a rip off.

    Maybe they should package it with Fallout 76 and a cup of coffee.

    0
  • Regular reader scree @scree

    How long before they give it to you with $4?

    0

