Jetstar's Free Return Flights To Japan Are Back

Virgin are offering deals to Japan ahead of their new daily service, so naturally, Jetstar has to compete with deals of their own.

The Jetstar free return flight deal lasts until Monday, February 3, with offers on flights to Tokyo's Narita airport and Osaka's Kansai airport. How much you'll pay all up depends on where you're flying from and whether you want checked baggage beyond 7kg carry-on.

All up, the deal still works out pretty well. Virgin's best offer for those flying out of Sydney, for instance, would cost around $700. Jetstar's free return flights have to be between these dates:

From Tokyo (Narita) to/via Cairns - 15 April to 27 April, 7 May to 21 July, 18 August to 17 September, 7 October to 17 December 2020 and 28 January to 19 March 2021.

From Tokyo (Narita) to/via Gold Coast - 17 August to 17 September and 7 October to 17 December 2020.

From Osaka (Kansai) to/via Cairns - 12 March to 27 April, 7 May to 21 July, 17 August to 17 September, 7 October to 17 December 2020 and 28 January to 19 March 2021.

It's not a bad time to book now - any concerns over the recent coronovirus outbreak should be well and truly sorted, especially if you're flying between January and March next year. There were some $0 return flights available from Sydney and Melbourne when I looked, and also a few return flights around the $90 mark between the September and December periods.

The kicker with Jetstar's return flights is that you'll have to transfer through either Cairns or the Gold Coast. If you're saving an extra $150 or so - or more depending on how much baggage you take - that might be worthwhile. Otherwise, you'll want to check out Virgin's Japan deals below, which run until February 7.