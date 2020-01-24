Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken Has A Catchy Song And Endless Memes

Screenshot: warnerbrosanime

Have you seen Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken? You should. It’s about three schoolgirls who explore their imaginations in their question to make a feature-length anime. So far, it’s excellent.

Originally a manga, the anime is being handled by Masaaki Yuasa’s Science Saru. The anime version switches visual style, showcasing schoolgirl Asakusa’s concept art, which becomes imagination fodder for her and her buddies. The resulting hijinx are charming and funny, making for a show that looks to be a standout this season.

There is a lot more going on with the show, such as imaging a more diverse Japan than the one of today.

this is especially interesting to me because Eizouken is also set a bit in the future (mostly implied by technology but iirc someone said a brief shot of a calendar dates it at roughly 2070). so perhaps it’s implying a future where immigration is more common in Japan? — welp here i am again (@sugaryscorpion) January 23, 2020

The opening is the most memorable of the year. Ha, yes, I know! It’s only January! But check this out—it will be hard to top.

It’s launching a whole bunch of fan art memes with other characters doing the Easy Breezy dance.

*watches one episode of eizouken* ropepepeppe for today ill finish the other primals after gw pic.twitter.com/yVQxT1zRnA — ゆり (@ichinose4ki) January 24, 2020

Super-duper low effort to complete the Eizouken meme trio within my timeline LOL. Tezcatlipoca and fans of the show are probably gonna kill me now. LOL pic.twitter.com/YKaVm2FOkk — Toro Doodles (@toronoekaki) January 24, 2020

ducktales x eizouken, aka something extremely expected of me pic.twitter.com/VYB5pieESw — mickey ✨???? (@lechepop) January 22, 2020

Easy Breezy - Lawyer Edition pic.twitter.com/zf2W2p0xIa — ????????ᴄᴀᴍɪᴇ✧･ﾟᴀɴᴛɪᴠᴀx ᴄʜʀɪsᴛɪᴀɴ ᴍᴏᴍ ᴀsᴏᴜɢɪ ･ﾟ✧???????? (@ranubius) January 19, 2020

When you watch Lupin III and Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken at the same time #LupinThe3rd #KeepYourHandsOffEizouken #digitalart pic.twitter.com/EC6iIlBKPB — ???? Alex ???? (@al_pal55) January 17, 2020

Deltarune X Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken OP pic.twitter.com/eMahtRxurL — ????Kosa (@8gyayahello) January 22, 2020

idk what possessed me to draw this, btw eizouken is a really good show pic.twitter.com/YVdiuVfuSY — ???? Noel Rodriguez???? Ratsona (@Komoroshi) January 20, 2020

And these wonderful versions of the opening that work way more than they should.

I did a comparison of the original Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Opening and the Spongebob edit by @tortellinidance pic.twitter.com/119Relh2uS — ???? StepBub ???? (@Stepbub1) January 18, 2020

Hands off our Boyfriends! - Ed Edd n Eddy Kankers Fan Animation | Easy Breezy

aka what i've been doing all week.#eene #kankersisters #keepyourhandsoffeizouken #映像研 pic.twitter.com/lByVKMyUKY — Fuegon (@itsFuegon) January 22, 2020

Eizouken looks like it’s the standout of this season. Watch it if you haven’t already.