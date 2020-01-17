Why Video Games Are Delayed So Often

Humble Pulls Out Their Best Bundle To Raise Money For Australian Bushfire Relief

A Farewell To EB Games Rockdale

Let's See How Construction On Nintendo's Theme Park Is Coming Along

Super Nintendo World is due to open in around six months time, which is why we’re starting to get stuff like big shiny music videos. For something a bit more real, though, let’s check out some aerial footage of the park under construction at Universal Studios Japan, see how things are coming along.

For reference, the first few seconds in this clip from Japanese TV uploaded by Yuta_USJ are showing how everything looked in 2017, when it was just a parking lot and some big dreams. And now...there are giant Yoshis.

We last checked in on construction in 2019, and a lot of stuff was kinda obscured, so it’s nice getting a good look at Yoshi and the flagpole like this.

The park is scheduled to open before the Tokyo Olympics, which kicks off in July.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au january-2020

Every Big Game Coming Out In January [Updated]

It's the first month of what's set to be a bumper year. And while there's no Last of Us 2 or Cyberpunk 2077 this month, there's more than plenty to keep an eye on.
evergreen gaming-mouse hardware kotaku-uk logitech pc-gaming uk-evergreen

How One Company Spent Millions On A Gaming Mouse

There’s a room in Logitech’s bright, modern-looking campus in Lausanne, Switzerland full of contraptions specifically designed to torture PC hardware.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles