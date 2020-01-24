Link Is Fine

Today on Highlight Reel we have rude Vegeta behaviour in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Smash Bros. moments, Modern Warfare parkour, Halo hitboxes, and much more!
-
Jedi: Fallen Order - _20200118112255 - Sureflint
-
Smash Bros. Ultimate - no u - SirTophat
-
BeamNG - This is bob - St00pidF0k
-
Witcher 3 - _20200116171502 - Kevin Hardin
-
Halo: MCC - Halo did me dirty on this one. - oldinternetfriend
-
Destiny 2 - Hail Mary - Lavertiso
-
Dying Light - Rais really isn’t taking any chances with these crates huh - HXPELESSLY
-
Breath of the Wild - This is fine - MorganCheese
-
Breath of the Wild - Unpopular Opinion Guardians Don’t Scare me. - hsjdf
-
Rainbow Six Siege - The Stupidest Way I’ve Won A Round In Siege - MaestrosForearms
-
Rainbow Six Siege - Don’t talk to me or my son ever again - Garrett_lewis21
-
Rainbow Six Siege - I’m so sorry Frost. (First time too) - TrollingSSoH
-
Modern Warfare - Sums up my Call of Duty skills Perfectly. - justjoshinya89
-
Modern Warfare - Parkour practice paid off. - CtK Evasive
-
Modern Warfare - if only I unlocked gold on the second shot - knightrider_3
-
For Honour - How to deal with three Gladiator bullies - MrFaisal97
-
Escape from Tarkov - I shot myself in the face - llllALT_F4llll
-
Escape from Tarkov - saved a friend who crashed and only had a minute left to extract - Panelata
-
Escape from Tarkov - enjoyed every millisecond - PFTBY9
-
DBZ Kakarot - Vegeta flying - (direct file) Neil London
