Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team's Storybook Switch Makeover Is Enchanting

The 25 Best Gaming Handhelds, Ranked

First-Party Xbox Series X Games Won't Be Exclusive For A While, Microsoft Says

Made In Dreams, This Is What Cyberpunk 2077 Would Like If It Was Released On The PS1

Gif: Bearly Regal, YouTube

Cyberpunk 2077 is shaping up to be a big game with some incredible visuals that will probably end up pushing current-gen hardware pretty hard. But what would Cyberpunk 2077 look like if it was released back in the 90s for the original PlayStation? Well, someone used Dreams to give us the answer and it looks rad.

This demake was Created by Bearly Regal who is a popular Dreams creator. He released a short video showcasing his current work on what he is calling Cyberpunk 1997", which is a demake of Cyberpunk 2077 created entirely in Dreams on the PS4.

The demo showcases a small room, where players will be able to pick weapons before starting a mission. Also shown off in the video is a small market, complete with stalls and stores. Finally, the demo ends with a small clip of driving gameplay, which shows off a top-down GTA-like view, where players will drive around and explore a chunk of the city.

According to Bearly Regal on Twitter, the creation is still early in development, but it already looks impressive. He plans on rebuilding large parts of the game because he found a new way to create some things that will use up fewer resources in Dreams, which could allow for a better running and bigger game.

He has not yet uploaded to Dreams, where others can play it. For now, all we have are some screenshots and some videos.

Bearly Regal is a busy Dreams creator. He is also working on a remake of Metal Gear Solid, which we covered a few months back. That too looks wonderful.

Dreams might just be the best place to get a bunch of cool PS1-looking demakes and remakes and I’m all for it.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature game-freak nintendo nintendo-switch pokemon pokemon-sword-and-shield

Pokémon Sword And Shield Expansion Adds Over 200 Existing Pokémon

Unlike previous games in the series, Pokémon Sword and Shield won’t be getting a new version of the game a year later with an extra adjective. Instead, Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass and Shield Expansion Pass, DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield, will allow you to play new stories in Galar using the save data—and pocket monsters—you already have. They’ll also be bringing over 200 existing Pokémon to the games.
bye kotaku-forever

Goodbye From Josh And Gita

Today, Joshua Rivera and Gita Jackson are both leaving Kotaku. They sat down to talk about what they love about this place, as well as the state of games journalism and its diversity, worker solidarity and herbs.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles