Why Video Games Are Delayed So Often

Humble Pulls Out Their Best Bundle To Raise Money For Australian Bushfire Relief

A Farewell To EB Games Rockdale

Man 'Hijacks' Airport Monitor To Play PS4 Game

Image: The Oregonian

A “young man” waiting at Portland International earlier today, perhaps bored as we all are by the drudgery of airports, figured he could just unpack his PS4 console, plug it into an airport information monitor and start playing some Apex Legends right there on the spot.

Local radio station KXL (via The Oregonian) report that the man had his console connected to a monitor intended to display a map of the airport for visitors, an incident heard on the local emergency scanner as a “hijacking” of the display.

When approached and asked “to unplug and cease using the monitors at the airport” by operations supervisors, he reportedly asked “very politely” if he could finish up his round first.

That request was denied, and Port of Portland spokesperson Kama Simonds took the opportunity to use the incident as “a good reminder of what not to do at the airport.”

Now that they’ve brought it up, I wonder what Ikaruga would be like on those big vertical departure/arrival screens...

Comments

  • namiwakiru @namiwakiru

    he reportedly asked “very politely” if he could finish up his round first.
    That request was denied, and Port of Portland spokesperson Kama Simonds took the opportunity to use the incident as “a good reminder of what not to do at the airport.

    Got it, don’t be polite at airport.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au january-2020

Every Big Game Coming Out In January [Updated]

It's the first month of what's set to be a bumper year. And while there's no Last of Us 2 or Cyberpunk 2077 this month, there's more than plenty to keep an eye on.
evergreen gaming-mouse hardware kotaku-uk logitech pc-gaming uk-evergreen

How One Company Spent Millions On A Gaming Mouse

There’s a room in Logitech’s bright, modern-looking campus in Lausanne, Switzerland full of contraptions specifically designed to torture PC hardware.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles