Man 'Hijacks' Airport Monitor To Play PS4 Game

A “young man” waiting at Portland International earlier today, perhaps bored as we all are by the drudgery of airports, figured he could just unpack his PS4 console, plug it into an airport information monitor and start playing some Apex Legends right there on the spot.

Local radio station KXL (via The Oregonian) report that the man had his console connected to a monitor intended to display a map of the airport for visitors, an incident heard on the local emergency scanner as a “hijacking” of the display.

When approached and asked “to unplug and cease using the monitors at the airport” by operations supervisors, he reportedly asked “very politely” if he could finish up his round first.

That request was denied, and Port of Portland spokesperson Kama Simonds took the opportunity to use the incident as “a good reminder of what not to do at the airport.”

Now that they’ve brought it up, I wonder what Ikaruga would be like on those big vertical departure/arrival screens...