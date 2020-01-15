Might And Magic's 100-Player Auto Chess Spin-Off Comes Out Later This Month

Ubisoft has crunched the numbers on all the hottest gaming trends of 2019 and is ready to roll out Might & Magic: Chess Royale, a mash up of battle royale and auto battler, on mobile and PC on January 30.

There’s not a ton of information on the publisher’s announcement page about the upcoming game, but we do know that unlike the Auto Chess games that blew up last year, each match of Might & Magic: Chess Royale will pit you against 99 other players. While battles themselves are fought 1v1, the surviving player will then go onto face someone else who also won until eventually there’s only one remaining.

Gif: Free2PlayMMOs Gaming Channel, YouTube

Otherwise, the game looks like a pretty standard auto battler. You choose your heroes trying to find ones whose strengths, weaknesses, and abilities compliment one another and then watch them try to tear apart the other team.

Auto chess first blew up last January with the Dota 2 mod Dota Auto Chess, and since then Valve, Riot Games, and others have all jumped on board looking to create that genre’s Fortnite. Might & Magic: Chess Royale doesn’t look like it will be the one to do that but it could still be a lot of fun, as long as the meta game around collecting new heroes and upgrades doesn’t feel overly grindy or require constantly pumping more cash into it.

But a bigger question still remains: where the hell is Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes 2?