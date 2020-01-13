Hot Damn, This Harry Potter-Themed RPG In Minecraft Is Huge (And Free)

Recreating Harry Potter in Minecraft? That's been done. But recreating all of Hogwarts into a mammoth experience that has quests, trading, support for co-op, Diagon Alley, Platform 93/4, Deatheaters, Hagrid's wonderful forests and you can fly around the whole lot ... well that's a whole other experience.

It's called Minecraft School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and it's being built by The Floo Network. It's been in development for at least 5 years, according to the Planet Minecraft log, and the team is currently aiming to release the map for free before the end of January.

The team originally began just recreating parts of Harry Potter in Minecraft, but over the last couple of years they've worked on blending all of those locations into a unified RPG of its own, which led to the creation of a Patreon. And it's not hard to see why: the scope and scale of the map - which really doesn't do justice for how much work has gone into this - is insane.

This is practically Minecraft's version of Enderal, but it's Harry Potter themed. And given that we're still waiting for that actual Harry Potter RPG to show itself, this might be the next best thing.

Or even better, when you look at the scope and changes of weather. I mean, the bloody thing doesn't just have Hogwarts and the whole forest, but London and all of its surroundings as well.

For more information, head to The Floo Network's Patreon and the map's repository on Planet Minecraft, where you can download an older version of the map.