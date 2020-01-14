Minecraft Player Gets Electrocuted Every Time He Takes Damage

The 87 Games I Played Last Year And The Ones I Recommend

Congratulations, Dream and GeorgeNotFound. You have found the worst way possible to play Minecraft.

For a while now Dream, a Minecraft YouTuber, and his buddy GeorgeNotFound have been working on a way to attach an electrified dog collar to a human arm, then rig it via an Arduino board so that every time a player takes damage in the game, they get shocked.

(Firstly, why would you do this? And secondly, holy shit, you can actually buy electrified dog collars?)

But done it they have, with GeorgeNotFound the lucky/unlucky selection to wear the contraption during a recent session. It starts slow, but by the end—where he’s taking successive fall damage—it gets pretty rough.

