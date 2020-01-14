Modern Warfare's Australia-Themed DLC Will Now Benefit Bushfire Relief

The 87 Games I Played Last Year And The Ones I Recommend

Screenshot: “Outback Relief” Bushranger skin

After facing community backlash, Activision has rebranded Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Australia-themed cosmetic bundle and will donate profits to aid relief efforts in the country.

When an Australia-themed “Outback” cosmetic pack popped up in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s shop last week at the price of 1800 COD Points, it was, to say the least, ill-timed. With ongoing bushfires devastating so much of the country, Call of Duty community members achieved a largely upvoted post on Reddit that called for Activision to donate profits from the sales to aid in the relief efforts.

Both Activision and developer Infinity Ward quickly responded on Saturday to announce that the bundle would be rebranded as the “Outback Relief” pack, and that they would donate 100 per cent of the profits from the cosmetic pack to aid relief efforts. This also includes any purchases of the Outback bundle that were made prior to the rebranding.

The Outback Relief pack contains a total of eight items, including an Operator skin, sniper rifle camo, calling card, and a cute Koala weapon charm.

This was absolutely the right call. In a game so often criticised for microtransactions, I’m glad to see a cosmetic bundle aiding such crucial relief efforts. The pack will be available to purchase across all platforms from now until January 31.

  • excelneko @excelneko

    My only gripe was they choose the Texan over the Australian operator.

    Seen plenty of people using the skin so GG for those people that donated.

    0

