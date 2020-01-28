This Week In Games: Journey To Azeroth

Monster Hunter Riders Gets Announced For Mobiles

There's a new Monster Hunter game, and it's coming to iOS and Android.

Titled Monster Hunter: Riders, the free-to-play game is launching in Japan in their coming winter. There's not much information available at the moment, but from the gameplay it looks like a gacha-style game rather than a proper follow up to Monster Hunter: Stories.

There's more information available on the official Google Play listing.

