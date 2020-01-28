Monster Hunter Riders Gets Announced For Mobiles

There's a new Monster Hunter game, and it's coming to iOS and Android.
Titled Monster Hunter: Riders, the free-to-play game is launching in Japan in their coming winter. There's not much information available at the moment, but from the gameplay it looks like a gacha-style game rather than a proper follow up to Monster Hunter: Stories.
There's more information available on the official Google Play listing.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink