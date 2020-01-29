Scorpion Steals The Spotlight In New Trailer For The Animated Mortal Kombat Movie

Image: Warner Bros. Animation

A new Mortal Kombat movie is coming sooner than you think - but it's not Warner Bros. latest attempt to revive the live action franchise, it's an animated movie known as Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge. With an action-packed new trailer out, the project is looking very interesting indeed.

With the fate of the universe at stake, the worlds of Outworld and Earthrealm are set on a massive collision course in Scorpion's Revenge, with everybody's favourite fighters invited to join the "battle to end all battles."

The trailer features chain-whipping, sword-spinning appearances from iconic characters like Raiden, Sub-Zero, Sonya, Johnny Cage, Liu Kang, Goro and Shang Tsung, all in the classic Warner Bros. animation style (familiar to fans of DC's animated offerings). While Scorpion is taking centre stage, there's plenty of action to go around, and it's clear that the movie won't just focus on the franchise's most iconic star.

The animation here looks stylish as hell, with the over-the-top, hard-hitting antics of the Mortal Kombat franchise suiting the characters and action perfectly.

It's currently rated R in the U.S. for strong bloody violence and language, which is about equivalent to a strong M or MA15+ rating in Australia, so don't expect the movie to hold back its punches.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge is currently slated for an Autumn 2020 release in the U.S., and while no Australian date is currently set, expect a worldwide, digital release, as per Warner Bros. Animation tradition.