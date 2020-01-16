Nazi Moron Arrested Over Multiple Swatting Calls

Last week the FBI arrested 19 year-old John William Kirby Kelley, who it’s alleged was part of a group responsible for a range of dangerous swatting incidents. Kelley was also, and I type this with my most surprised face, part of a number of openly racist Steam groups.
A release from the ADL, who assisted the FBI and LAPD with its investigation, says Kelley was part of a number of neo-nazi IRC groups who targeted “government officials, executives and journalists” along with “other targets [who] were chosen based on the perpetrators’ racist and anti-Semitic views.”
He was also a member of at least two Steam groups, as the ADL report:
In a Steam account believed to be associated with Kelley, he served as a moderator on the gaming board for the group “Carl’s Army of Northern Virginia.” The description reads: “Aryans get 15% tax deduction, no negroes, no industrialism.” He was also a member of a Steam group called “The Rhodesian Defence Forces”—a possible nod to Dylann Roof’s manifesto, as well as a widely held belief within white supremacist circles that whites are suffering at the hands of non-whites in South Africa, leading to a “white genocide.”
Another alleged target of Kelley and his accomplices was streamer Andrea “Cyberdemon531" Rovenski, who as VICE report was “tackled to the ground” by police during a swatting in 2018, while her mother was “manhandled”.
Kelley and his ties were uncovered in late 2018 when he called in both a shooting and a bomb threat to his own school to avoid having to go to class, then accidentally called them back only a few hours later, leaving a voice sample for authorities to compare.
He has been charged with “conspiracy to commit an offence against the United States, specifically interstate threats to injure”.
Good. Fuck him and anyone else who pulls this swatting shit.