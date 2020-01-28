NBA 2K Players Are Paying Their Respects To Kobe Bryant

Journey To The Savage Planet: The Kotaku Review

The NBA 2K community has, as you’d expect given his impact on both the series and basketball itself, been deeply affected by Kobe Bryant’s death yesterday, with players (and the developers) spending the last 24 hours finding ways to pay their respects.

2K Director of Digital Marketing Ronnie Singh, the public face of the series, said:

And anyone logging into the game today will find this message at the beginning of a game, as well as on billboards.

Image: arceneaux84

Players, meanwhile, have been making their tributes in a number of ways. Taking a cue from the actual NBA, where yesterday’s Raptors v Spurs game featured matching 24-second shot clock violations (Bryant ended his career wearing the number 24), countless games of 2K have seen the same occur:

Video: dmacela

Video: Rowmel_

Meanwhile scenes like these, with players donning Bryand (or at least Lakers) gear, have been common in the game’s off-court areas:

Bryant, 41, his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others died yesterday in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles.

