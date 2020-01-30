Kogan's Back With Their NBN 100 Unlimited Bargains

Image: iStock

Australia's internet is famously expensive as all hell, so why pay more for NBN 100 than you have to? That's Kogan's argument, and they're back today with one of the most affordable NBN 100 deals around.

If you missed out on the NBN 100 deals over Black Friday and Christmas, this is the best year-long NBN 100 deal you can get. Kogan's offering $78.90 a month for unlimited NBN 100, with the price rising to $88.90/month after the first six months.

I said Kogan had the best year-long deal right now, and that's important to note because of Vodafone's current $75/month deal. It looks cheaper initially, but there's a huge catch: the deal rises from $75/month to $95/month after the first six months, and if you leave Vodafone within three years, you'll be charged additional modem fees.

If you want to compare all the other no contract NBN 100 unlimited plans, the widget below has everything you need.

