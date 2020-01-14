Harry Potter Is Being Deleted From Netflix Today

Developers Are Holding Twitter Auctions To Raise Money For Bushfire Relief

Wingardium Levios-ohhhhh.

Netflix deleting content isn't a new thing, but Netflix usually isn't in the habit of deleting the good shit. Sadly, that doesn't apply to the Harry Potter series, with Australian Netflix removing all of the Harry Potter movies today.

In case there's any you haven't seen, here's the full list that is apparating into a land invisible to VPNs:

  • Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone
  • Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
  • Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
  • Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
  • Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
  • Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

It's all thanks to licensing issues, which is frustrating because ... the Harry Potter series is getting added to US Netflix. This month. So instead of enjoying that sweet advantage where Australians had something over American Netflix users for a change, we're losing the lot and will have to resort to, y'know, the usual methods.

On the bright side, at least there's other ways to get our Harry Potter fix. That proper Harry Potter RPG really needs to rear its head this year, though.

