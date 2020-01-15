All The New Anime On Netflix In January

Netflix's lineup of anime grows by the month, and the holiday break is no different with a range of fresh action, comedy and sci-fi to enjoy. Here's all the original Netflix anime series available to Australians over January.

Pokémon the Movie: Power of Us (January 1)

Ash meets five residents who come together to save the day when a series of threats endanger the annual Wind Festival and the entire population of their home, Fula City.

Scissor Seven (January 10)

With a trusted pair of hairdressing scissors and the ability to disguise himself, Seven offers contract killing on the cheap. The only problem? He often has trouble completing assignments.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

“Burrow girl” Kipo’s life turns upside down when she surfaces in a wild world of mutant creatures. She’ll need all the help she can get to go home.

NiNoKuni (January 16)

High school colleagues Yuu and Haru travel between the real world and a parallel fantasy universe to help their friend Kotona, whose life is in danger.

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2 (January 23)

Hard work and training have paid off for Seiya, who is now one of Athena’s Saints. But it doesn’t end here. What new adventures await the heroes of this epic saga in Part II?