New Liquid CPU Cooler Plays Animated GIFs, Because Why Not

PC hardware maker NZXT has just announced the latest additions to its line of liquid CPU coolers, the Kraken X-3 and Z-3. The X-3 has a bright LED ring and rotates so the logo can be repositioned. The Z-3 comes with a 2.36-inch, 24-bit colour LCD screen capable of displaying images, computer data, or animated GIFs, because maybe that is a thing people want.

The animated GIF of the CPU cooler displaying animated GIFs atop this post? With the Kraken Z-3 installed on my PC, I could display that GIF of a CPU cooler displaying GIFs as a GIF on my CPU cooler. I could put some anime there. Or maybe some looping pornography. Then I would turn my computer to the side with the glass window facing away from me and never see it again. I need a better way to display the glowing and flashing things inside of my PC. Maybe a mirror or something.

I’ve found NZXT liquid cooling quite reliable in the past. The idea of that reliability combined with this frivolity tickles me to no end. Look, they’ve even made a little trailer showing it off.

The Kraken X-3 and Z-3 are available for purchase in the U.S. starting today. The X-3 is available in 240mm, 280mm, and 360mm sizes for $US130 ($192), $US150 ($222), and $US180 ($266). The Z03, AKA the one with the GIFs, costs $US250 ($370) for the 280mm and $US280 ($414) for the 360mm size. That means the ability to have an animated GIF on your CPU cooler costs $US100 ($148).

Worth it.

