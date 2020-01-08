Get A Load Of Crocky And Other Ridiculous Pokémon That Didn't Make The Final Cut

Every Big Game Coming Out In January

Microsoft: AMD's New Xbox Renders Are Fake

New Model Kits Let You Build Your Own Damn Pokémon

What sounds more fun: picking up a pre-assembled Pikachu from the Pokémon aisle at Target, or building your own Pikachu out of a pile of coloured plastic pieces? We’ll find out this spring when Bluefin brings Bandai Spirits Hobby’s PokePla model kits to North America.

Building models rocks, especially when those models become fully-articulated action figures when complete. Like the Star Wars and Transformers model kits I’ve featured previously, Bandai’s Pokémon model kits are simple builds, featuring pre-painted plastic pieces that snap together without glue. The only tools required are a pair of snippers to clip the plastic pieces from their holders, and maybe a file to sand down any rough bits. The end result is a three to five-inch action figure, but it’s an action figure you’ve built yourself, which is better.

The line launches later this spring with the usual suspects, Eevee and Pikachu, along with Mewtwo, for fans who prefer their pocket monsters a bit more sinister. The Pikachu retails for eight dollars, while the other two are ten bucks apiece. Bluefin and Bandai plan to release more characters in the series later in the year.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature ps5 ps5-dev-kit

Here's The PlayStation 5 Dev Kit, Courtesy Of One Very Ballsy Cleaner

Someone's definitely going to lose their job over this.
2019-in-review au

Here's Your Most Disappointing Game Of 2019

Gee, I wonder what the winner for this will be.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles