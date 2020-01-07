Microsoft: AMD's New Xbox Renders Are Fake

Earlier today, AMD showed off what looked like imagery of the Xbox Series X. Microsoft has since issued a statement shooting down the renders, saying AMD pulled them from a 3D modelling site.

The statement was posted online by industry analyst Brad Sams, and is pretty strongly worded. According to Microsoft, nobody at AMD asked to use the renders beforehand, instead opting to pull the render from TurboSquid.com:

Microsoft is saying that AMD's images of the Series X that show the ports is not accurate - statement attached. pic.twitter.com/Og5bXam9zE — Brad Sams (@bdsams) January 7, 2020

It's a pretty funny cock-up. AMD are Microsoft hardware partner for Xbox: you'd think at some stage, someone could have sent over an email and asked, "Hey, got any images of the console we could use?" And maybe somebody did ask, and just put some placeholder assets from a 3D site for a draft of the video ... which ended up being showcased in front of the press and public. Whoops.

The console still could have two USB-C ports and the HDMI passthrough, but whatever it does have, we'll find out for sure at E3 this year. Unless everything leaks beforehand, as it always seems to in this industry.