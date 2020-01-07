The New Xbox Has A Phat Arse

CES always has lots of is product reveals and intriguing announcements, but some of the best ones are the most low key. At AMD's CES keynote on Tuesday morning, the CPU and GPU maker slipped in a brief look at the Xbox Series X's rear end.

The reveal was a strange one, as the back was only seen briefly during AMD's CES keynote in a CG arc shot of the console.

While it may not necessarily be the console's finalised design, the brief snatch was still enticing. It revealed the Xbox Series X will house two HDMI ports, two USB-C ports, Ethernet and optical out. The traditional two-pin power plug was also visible in the snippet.

The Xbox Series X was revealed in December last year during The Game Awards, and not much is yet know about the console besides its planned release date of 'Holiday 2020'. While we salivate about its potential, any little morsel we're thrown is welcome. While we've only gotten a brief glimpse, it's good to see Microsoft are building on compatibility and integration via the Xbox Series X's stacked rear end.

Until we know more about the console, we can only guess at what exactly Microsoft has planned for its new flagship device.