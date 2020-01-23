Ninja Theory Are Working On A Game Called Project: MARA, Which Is "an In-development Experimental Ti

Ninja Theory are working on a game called Project: MARA, which is “an in-development experimental title that explores new ways of storytelling”, so they can “[recreate] the horrors of the mind as accurately and realistically as possible”.
