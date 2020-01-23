Ninja Theory Are Working On A Game Called Project: MARA, Which Is "an In-development Experimental Ti

Your Summer 2020 Anime Guide

Ninja Theory are working on a game called Project: MARA, which is “an in-development experimental title that explores new ways of storytelling”, so they can “[recreate] the horrors of the mind as accurately and realistically as possible”. 

Studio Ghibli's Movies, Ranked

Since its foundation in 1985, Studio Ghibli has released over 20 feature films. Some of these have become animation classics! Others have stunk up the joint.
Cthulu Game Creators Acknowledge That Lovecraft Was A Racist

H. P. Lovecraft was a very talented writer whose Cthulhu mythos is one of the absolute great works of modern fiction. He was also—and this is something very few companies profiting off his works will acknowledge—a massive racist.

