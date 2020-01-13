Old-Timey Spidey

Antonio Stappaerts is a concept artist from Belgium who has worked for a number of design studios in the video game business.
You can see more of Antonio’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.
Antonio Stappaerts is a concept artist from Belgium who has worked for a number of design studios in the video game business.
You can see more of Antonio’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink