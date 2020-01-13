Old-Timey Spidey

A Look At The Cancelled Ty The Tasmanian Tiger TV Show

Antonio Stappaerts is a concept artist from Belgium who has worked for a number of design studios in the video game business.

You can see more of Antonio’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.

