Here's The Next Two Cards From Magic's Theros Beyond Death Set

Pokémon Sword And Shield Expansion Adds Over 200 Existing Pokémon

Apocalypse Now, And Again, And Again

Our Best Cosplay Footage From 2019

Across timezones and continents, our cosplay photographer Mineralblu went everywhere capturing shots and video from events big and small in 2019. Here, to help kickstart 2020, is a look back at the best of it.

This 15-minute video covers 25 shows, from Comic Con to Star Wars Celebration to BlizzCon and everything in between. And, in a Herculean feat of editing, Mineralblu has got every cosplayer’s social media handle, the character they’re cosplaying as and the series they’re from watermarked throughout the entire video.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au eb-games feature

EB Games Are Shutting Stores Across Australia [Update]

The days of the YOLO SWAG sale, for some stores, are coming to an end. EB Games customers have received notices overnight that stores in the ACT, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia, will be shutting down before the end of the month.
au feature january-2020

Every Big Game Coming Out In January

It's the first month of what's set to be a bumper year. And while January might not have a Last of Us 2 or Cyberpunk 2077 to dominate the schedule, there's still plenty of titles across the weeks to keep an eye on.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles