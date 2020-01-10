Our Best Cosplay Footage From 2019

Across timezones and continents, our cosplay photographer Mineralblu went everywhere capturing shots and video from events big and small in 2019. Here, to help kickstart 2020, is a look back at the best of it.
This 15-minute video covers 25 shows, from Comic Con to Star Wars Celebration to BlizzCon and everything in between. And, in a Herculean feat of editing, Mineralblu has got every cosplayer’s social media handle, the character they’re cosplaying as and the series they’re from watermarked throughout the entire video.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink