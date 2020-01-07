Platinum Games Goes Into Business With Tencent

Get A Load Of Crocky And Other Ridiculous Pokémon That Didn't Make The Final Cut

Image: Platinum Games, Official Site

Osaka-based studio Platinum Games has announced that it’s going into a capital tie-up with Tencent Holdings. As the Chinese conglomerate invests in the game maker, Platinum Games president Kenichi Sato states, “Our company’s independence will not be changed.”

Platinum Games was founded in 2007 and is perhaps best known for its Bayonetta series and Nier: Automata, which it developed for Square Enix. 

Sato adds in an official release that the company’s core management will remain in place and that the studio will continue to publish its own games as it continues its goal of making high-quality games.

Tencent is the biggest video game company in the world, and with this latest investment, it continues to get bigger and bigger. Here’s hoping that Platinum Games retains its lustre. 

Image: Platinum Games, Official Site

Comments

  • prettz @prettz

    R.I.P Platinum games. Cant wait for all their new loot box sims

    0
  • Kasterix @kasterix

    Our company’s independence will not be changed.
    They may as well have been waving a white flag in surrender to the internet while screaming, "We swear we're not like Blizzard!"

    I hope it actually remains true, but I highly doubt it.

    0

