Platinum Games Goes Into Business With Tencent

Osaka-based studio Platinum Games has announced that it’s going into a capital tie-up with Tencent Holdings. As the Chinese conglomerate invests in the game maker, Platinum Games president Kenichi Sato states, “Our company’s independence will not be changed.”

Platinum Games was founded in 2007 and is perhaps best known for its Bayonetta series and Nier: Automata, which it developed for Square Enix.

Sato adds in an official release that the company’s core management will remain in place and that the studio will continue to publish its own games as it continues its goal of making high-quality games.

Tencent is the biggest video game company in the world, and with this latest investment, it continues to get bigger and bigger. Here’s hoping that Platinum Games retains its lustre.