This Jigglypuff Bluetooth Speaker Is Cursed

jigglypuff bluetooth speaker whyImage: FCC

Imagine going into work and being told, you need to take some photos of a new product and test it for emissions. "Sure thing, what am I shooting," you might ask. "A Jigglypuff speaker."

That's what ThinkGeek have in the works, courtesy of an filing spotted by Verge and some adorable (or slightly creepy) shots published by the FCC.

Image: FCC

It's like a scene from Control: Jigglypuff has become an Object of Power and is destined to spend the rest of eternity locked up, where its song can do no harm. Which is probably fair, because if I got this thing in the wild I'd blast the shittest tunes imaginable just because it's funny to think about happy hardcore coming out of Jigglypuff's mouth.

The filings state that the novelty speaker will have a 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.0, and the photos reveal that it'll charge over micro-USB rather than the increasingly common and more convenient USB-C.

Funnily enough, the speaker is actually the same one being sold by EB Games. It's available from April 1 for $58, although speakers like these usually sound like arse. But hey! If you want a novelty gag for whatever reason, or just want to creepily have Jigglypuff hang out in a room by itself, you can do that.

Image: FCC

Thank God this isn't an alarm clock. I owned one of those - well, was forcibly given - and I fucking hated that thing.

