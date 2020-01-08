Watch Nintendo's Pokemon Direct Here

The Nintendo Directs are back, and the first focus for the company in 2020 is ... Pokemon.

It'll be an early affair, kicking off at 1:30am AEDT / 12:30am AEST / 1:00am ACST / 10:30pm AWST / 3:30 NZDT on Friday, January 10 our time. The whole show will run for about 20 minutes.

Tune in on 1/9 at 6:30 a.m. PT for roughly 20 minutes of new Pokémon information in a livestreamed Pokémon Direct presentation. https://t.co/d1Xx3bUMG0 pic.twitter.com/ct9DAJt4FU — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 7, 2020

It's worth noting the announcement just says Pokemon, and not any particular Pokemon title, so we should get updates on a few things: Sword & Shield, probably Pokemon GO, Pokemon Sleep, and maybe something to do with Pokemon Home. Pokemon Home will be the interesting one, since that's supposed to connect players with their Pokedexes across multiple games, and is meant to be a replacement for the Pokemon Global Link.

There's a chance we'll hear about the Detective Pikachu game coming to the Switch, too. You can watch it all and set a notification through the YouTube embed below.