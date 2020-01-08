Player Breaks Out Prop While Speedrunning Fallout 4 To Explain Glitch

Alienware Has Basically Made A Switch Clone

Zombie Army 4 Preview: It's Nazi Killing Time, Baby

Watch Nintendo's Pokemon Direct Here

pokemon direct nintendo switch

The Nintendo Directs are back, and the first focus for the company in 2020 is ... Pokemon.

It'll be an early affair, kicking off at 1:30am AEDT / 12:30am AEST / 1:00am ACST / 10:30pm AWST / 3:30 NZDT on Friday, January 10 our time. The whole show will run for about 20 minutes.

It's worth noting the announcement just says Pokemon, and not any particular Pokemon title, so we should get updates on a few things: Sword & Shield, probably Pokemon GO, Pokemon Sleep, and maybe something to do with Pokemon Home. Pokemon Home will be the interesting one, since that's supposed to connect players with their Pokedexes across multiple games, and is meant to be a replacement for the Pokemon Global Link.

There's a chance we'll hear about the Detective Pikachu game coming to the Switch, too. You can watch it all and set a notification through the YouTube embed below.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature ps5 ps5-dev-kit

Here's The PlayStation 5 Dev Kit, Courtesy Of One Very Ballsy Cleaner

Someone's definitely going to lose their job over this.
2019-in-review au

Here's Your Most Disappointing Game Of 2019

Gee, I wonder what the winner for this will be.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles