2006 Pokémon roguelikes for the Game Boy Advance, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team Blue and Red, are getting a snazzy makeover for the Nintendo Switch. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX arrives on Switch March 6, with a demo available later today.
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team Remake Coming To Switch In March
