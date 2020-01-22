AMD's Radeon 5600 XT: Australian Price And Release Date

Image: AMD

Big Navi won't show up until later this year - probably at E3 - but if you're building an entry level rig now, then AMD has some 1080p cards to sell you.

The company announced Australian pricing and availability this morning, with XFX, PowerColor, Sapphire, MSI, Gigabyte, ASUS and ASRock all offering variations of the card in the local market. Purchases of the 5600 XT also come with 3 months access to Xbox Game Pass on PC, although the value of that is only $3 because of Microsoft's ongoing $1 promotional offer.

AMD Radeon 5600 XT: Specs, Australian Pricing

The 5600 XT is pitched as a more beefed up version of the 5500 XT launched just before Christmas, with 29% more memory bandwidth and a stock 6GB RAM (compared to the minimum 4GB 5600 XT boards). It's being pitched as an alternative to the GTX 1660 Ti and the GTX 1660 Super, although both of those cards are retailing for around $340 to $370 in Australia.

In Australia the 5600 XT will retail from $499, and cards are available today from PC Case Gear and PLE Computers. That's about the same price as an entry level GeForce RTX 2060, and about $120 cheaper than AMD's own 5700 XT, which is targeted at 1440p gaming. both Anandtech and Hardware Unboxed found the card had a comfortable lead on the GTX 1660 Super and GTX 1660, although the RTX 2060 was slightly ahead in certain games.

For Australians, you're basically making one of two choices at the $500 mark: the 5600 XT or the RTX 2060. The question around that is really whether you want to spend more or less money, and if you're looking to spend more then you're probably better off waiting for the inevitable refreshes from AMD and Nvidia later this year. But not everyone is building a rig to play at 4K, and if you're just looking for a card to power you through Apex Legends and some newer titles with a bit more grunt than what the GTX 1660 / 5500 XT cards can manage, then the 5600 XT is a viable option.