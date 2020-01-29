Warcraft 3: Reforged Isn't Much Of An Upgrade

Ninja's Mixer Move Reportedly Made Him $US20-30 Million

Kentucky Route Zero: The Kotaku Review

Real-Life (And Totally Unofficial) Mario Kart Ordered To Pay Nintendo Over $678,000

Screenshot: Official Site

In Japan, Nintendo has won an intellectual property infringement court case against go-kart operator Mari Mobility (the company formally named Maricar).

Mari Mobility was found guilty of infringing on Nintendo’s intellectual property. The go-karting company’s original name resembles Mario Kart, and it also has offered Nintendo-themed costumes for customers to wear.

“Unrelated to Nintendo,” was written on Mari Mobility’s karts. More recently, the company has rebranded its service as Street Kart, providing superhero-themed outfits. The official site reads:

We at Street Kart is providing our service as usual. Street Kart is fully complied [SIC] through local governing laws in Japan. Street Kart is in no way a reflection of Nintendo, the game ‘Mario Kart’. (We do not provide rental of costumes of Mario Series.)

The service has been a popular tourist attraction. There have, however, been incidents of tourists crashing these karts.

Nintendo was originally awarded 10 million yen ($136,281), but Mari Mobility unsuccessfully appealed, and according to Inside, the latest verdict has increased the amount to 50 million yen ($678,442).

In an official statement, Nintendo said it would continue to take steps against violation of the intellectual property and brands it has worked hard to establish over many years.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

civil-rights court legal muting runescape

Being Muted In A Video Game Doesn't Violate Civil Rights, U.S. Court Declares

If you or a loved one has been muted in a video game, you may not be entitled to financial compensation. Exposure to muting might finally wake you up to the idea that there are consequences to your actions. Please do wait. Do not call now!
cloud-storage pokemon-home pokemon-sword-and-shield subscription

Nintendo Explains How Pokémon Home Will Work

Today Nintendo announced its cloud storage program for Pokémon called Pokémon Home will have a paid and free version. The free version has a paltry max capacity of 30 Pokémon while the paid version at $US16 ($24) a year will let you store up to 6,000.  

Latest Deals

Trending Articles