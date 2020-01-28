Record a terrifying glitch? Pull off some impressive gunspinning? Did something in a game explode at just the right moment? We wanna see it! Our weekly show Highlight Reel is always looking for the best clips from around the gaming world. Send your clips to [email protected] and we might feature them clip on the show!
What Video Game Level Have You Played The Most?
A great level is like a warm bowl of mac and cheese. You can come back to it whenever you need to feel good and happy. Without thinking you can load it up and know you are going to be ok. So what level do you keep coming back to over the years?
Confessions Of JB Hi-Fi Reviewers
The humble JB Hi-Fi review. You’ve seen them in-stores, you’ve seen them go viral on social media. Sometimes they’re straight down the line, others are satirical or flat out hilarious. Every once in a while they absolutely hit the nail on the head. We spoke to numerous JB Hi-Fi ‘reviewers’. The men and women making you laugh to figure out the rules, regulations and weird little secrets behind the infamous JB Hi-Fi review. These are the confessions of JB Hi-Fi reviewers.
