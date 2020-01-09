Red Bull's Newest Flavour Is Exclusive To South Australia (And 2 Servos In Victoria)

I've got some good and bad news. Australia's getting an exclusive new flavour of Red Bull, and it actually sounds refreshing: watermelon. The bad news: it's available exclusively to South Australians and Victorians.

The new flavour, which is being marketed as The Red Edition, will be sold exclusively across South Australia and 2 outlets in western Victoria. The cans will be available in OTR's South Australian 148 petrol and convenience stores, the locations for which can be found here.

I've reached out to Red Bull to ask if the new flavour will be rolled out Australia wide later this year, but didn't hear back at the time of writing.

Red Bull Red Edition will be priced at $3.59 a can, the same as other Red Bull flavours.