Red Dead Player Can Row A Damn Boat

Today on the first Highlight Reel of 2020, we have speedboats, powerful Yakuza cones, nut shots, dosed almonds, Halo clips, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favourite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
War Thunder - first supersonic boat only in War Thunder - _____BO_____
Death Stranding - Oh, OK - @Dawmino_Draws (WARNING, ACCOUNT NSFW)
Rage 2 - Seems legit - Victor K
Mass Effect - famous last words - UglyStru
Session - PSA: Roomba is now a playable character - LilNutStomper
Yakuza 3 Remastered - Kiryu Kazuma is a Jedi - MadMan12
Red Dead Redemption 2 - LMAOOO what??... - int_shot
Red Dead Online - Wtf were in those almonds - sarjager
BoneWorks - In VR game Boneworks, not exactly what they were asking for - Miguli
Boneworks - The actual endgame of Boneworks - doublemoses
Boneworks - kahvikone
GTA Online - Goodbye Bloodline - romi66
GTA Online - well that just happened - ixkronos
GTA Online - Damn, I knew Macbeth Whiskey hit hard, but not THAT hard… - Jagraen
Rainbow Six Siege - Nut Tap Kill - intellegint
Rainbow Six Siege - let my check the cams *oh no* - Human015
Modern Warfare - (direct file) SpasticColon2
Modern Warfare - Uhmm, what’s in this spray? - Los1717
Modern Warfare - I thought he was wearing armour not a bomb vest XD - TheGentleKip
Modern Warfare - It doesn’t matter how long you hold the angle. The enemy only exists when you look away. - That_so_sucks
Halo MCC - I didn’t mean to do it.. I also didn’t notice that I did it. - logshooter
Halo MCC - the ol bait n switch - youatowel
Halo MCC - The peak of my halo career - brasilboi
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world.
