It's Time To Have Your Say On The Review Into Australia's Classification Laws

Every Big Game Coming Out In January

EB Games Are Shutting Stores Across Australia [Update]

ScribbleTaku

scribbletaku can you guess the game

Vanna's drawing stumped everyone last time, so maybe you can get it today!

Here's the original hint to help you out:

Image: Vanna O'Brien

Good luck!

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au eb-games feature

EB Games Are Shutting Stores Across Australia [Update]

The days of the YOLO SWAG sale, for some stores, are coming to an end. EB Games customers have received notices overnight that stores in the ACT, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia, will be shutting down before the end of the month.
come-on escape-from-tarkov lore sexism

Escape From Tarkov Developers Say Adding Playable Women Would Be A 'Huge Amount Of Work'

Battlestate Games, the studio behind the newly popular online shooter Escape From Tarkov, says they won’t implement playable female protagonists for “game lore” reasons and because it would be too much work. Right now, you can only play Escape From Tarkov as a man.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles