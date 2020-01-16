ScribbleTaku

The last game was Weed Firm 2, which Tallica eventually got after a couple of hints. Nice job - but I don't think you'll need two hints for this game.
It's very well known ... although this part of the game, maybe not so much.
Good luck!
The last game was Weed Firm 2, which Tallica eventually got after a couple of hints. Nice job - but I don't think you'll need two hints for this game.
It's very well known ... although this part of the game, maybe not so much.
Good luck!
Titenic, the NES game based on the hit movie about that guy that likes drawing French models.