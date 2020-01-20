Did you get the last ScribbleTaku? Someone did ... and honestly I'm not surprised.
It was Dreamweb, a game famous back in the day thanks to violating Australia's classification laws in 1995. Crotchdot nailed the game, and if you missed the adventure you can grab it as freeware today.
Can you guess today's game? It's definitely a classic.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink