Sensible Soccer Mod Drags The Classic Sports Game Into The 2020s

90s classic Sensible Soccer, which alongside NBA Jam is one of the purest expressions of arcade sports simplicity, hasn’t had an official release in over a decade. A new mod for the original, out now, more than makes up for that.

Sensible World of Soccer 2020 updates everything that can be updated about the game without breaking it, adding fresh team names, colours, rosters, customisable commentary and improved visuals that bring the original graphics all the way up to 4K.

Being a mod, you’ll need a retail copy of the original game to install and play it, but you can get that pretty cheap on GOG.

You can download SWS2020 here.

