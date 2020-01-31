Smash Players Invent The "Dink Dank Dunk"

Top Streamers Are Leaving Twitch Amidst Big Money And Shady Deals

Today on Highlight Reel we have Smash Bros. combos, Modern Warfare moments, Crazy Taxis, accidental toxic moments and much more!

Watch the video then talk about your favourite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!

Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world.

