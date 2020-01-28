Here's A Full Scene From The Sonic: The Hedgehog Movie

This Week In Games: Journey To Azeroth

The new Sonic movie hits Australian theatres just before Valentine's Day. We've mostly seen short segments of jokes and physical gags involving the CG hedgehog so far, but now we've got a look at a full scene from the movie.

The movie features just Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and Tom (James Marsden) going on a roadtrip, only to be tracked by one of Dr. Robotnik's (Jim Carrey) drones. It's fairly straightforward and goes for just over a minute, but it's a good chance to see Sonic's animation in a longer context.

The redesign looks like it's worked out. Sonic the Hedgehog is still a kid's movie through and through, so if those types of gags aren't for you, fair cop. But it looks like the initial misery of the film might have been for the best: box office estimates are putting Sonic side by side with Detective Pikachu to around $US47 million for its first four days. Not bad for the little blue guy.

Sonic the Hedgehog hits Australian cinemas on February 13.

