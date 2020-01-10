Sony's Brilliant Noise Cancelling Earbuds Are On Sale

The best set of noise cancelling headphones you can buy today are still the Sony 1000XM3 over-ears. That was until Sony took all that tech and squeezed it into earbuds that were just as good. Now, the WF-1000XM3's are on sale.

They've been selling for more than $400 until the $299 Boxing Day deal appeared on Amazon. Today, that deal is back.

The strength with Sony's earbuds - and their over-ears too - has always been the sound and the active noise cancelling, with the hands-free calling more of a side feature. Gizmodo Australia's editor Tegan absolutely loved the XM3 earbuds when they came out last year, and around the traps in Australia they're consistently the one product I hear other tech reviewers recommending whenever someone asks about a set of headphones.

If you can't live without over-ears, the Sony WH-1000XM3's are available for $373 - but if you can get all the active noise cancellation without the hassle of a headband, why not get the $299 deal? There's more info over at the Amazon page.

