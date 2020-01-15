McDonald's Japan Introduces The Adult Cream Pie

Square Enix Delays Final Fantasy VII Remake And Avengers

Final Fantasy VII Remake is delayed from March 3 to April 10 while the upcoming Avengers game is bumped from May to September, publisher Square Enix said this morning. 

In a statement, Final Fantasy VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase said that game’s delay was for “extra polish.” The heads of Avengers development studio Crystal Dynamics said something similar: “To that end, we will spend this additional development time focusing on fine tuning and polishing the game to the high standards our fans expect and deserve.”

Delay season has begun. Please look forward to whatever delays are next.

