The Final Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season Hits Disney+ Next Month

Been waiting patiently for the end of Star Wars: The Clone Wars? You won't have to wait much longer.
Disney+ announced Thursday morning Australian time that the final 12 episodes of the animated saga, which first aired in 2007, would go live on Disney+ worldwide from Friday, February 21.
The episodes will cover the events leading up to the third prequel, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Dave Filoni, executive producer and director of The Mandalorian, will be the executive producer and supervising director on all 12 episodes.
