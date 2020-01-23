The Final Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season Hits Disney+ Next Month

Your Summer 2020 Anime Guide

Been waiting patiently for the end of Star Wars: The Clone Wars? You won't have to wait much longer.

Disney+ announced Thursday morning Australian time that the final 12 episodes of the animated saga, which first aired in 2007, would go live on Disney+ worldwide from Friday, February 21.

The episodes will cover the events leading up to the third prequel, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Dave Filoni, executive producer and director of The Mandalorian, will be the executive producer and supervising director on all 12 episodes.

I've made an argument for why you should watch The Clone Wars, but actually watching it is another thing. With 121 episodes, many of them filler, some of them oddly out of order, there's a certain art to getting the best out of your Clone Wars experience. Here's my list of the essential episodes you should be watching, neatly sorted into chronological order and cut down to only 66 episodes and a movie.

