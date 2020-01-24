Star Wars: The Clone Wars Will Get A New Comics Anthology As The Series Comes To An End

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is returning to the page. (Image: Disney)

Star Wars fans are preparing to say goodbye with the seventh and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but it won’t be the only journey into the saga. According to the Hollywood Reporter, IDW Publishing will be releasing a mini-anthology series that follows some of the heroes’ other adventures.

Star Wars Adventures: The Clone Wars—Battle Tales will be a limited anthology series in the vein of Tales From Vader’s Castle and Return to Vader’s Castle.

Over the course of five issues, some of the stars of The Clone Wars will share their war stories from the field as they’re all “pinned down in the middle of the conflict.” This isn’t the first time a comic book series has been created from Dave Filoni’s series; Dark Horse Comics has previously published its own comics inspired by the show.

As reported by THR, each of the stories will be helmed by Star Wars Adventures’ writer Michael Moreci, who said in a statement that The Clone Wars “is probably my favourite [era] in all of Star Wars.” Derek Charm (The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl) will tie all the issues together with the battlefield framing device, as well as design the covers. However, each issue will have its own interior artist, including Arianna Florean, Megan Levens, Valentina Pinto, Davide Tinto, and Philip Murphy.

Battle Tales debuts with its first issue on April 1. Star Wars: The Clone Wars returns with season seven on Disney+ February 21, and will run for 12 episodes.