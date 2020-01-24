The Best Deals From Steam's Lunar New Year Sale

Witness The Most Excruciating Round Of Street Fighter V Ever

Tips For Playing Temtem

The Best Deals From Steam's Lunar New Year Sale

steam lunar new year sale deals

Steam's Lunar New Year Sale has just kicked off with some solid bargains, like 20% off Disco Elysium, 50% off the Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Hollow Knight for under $9. Check out what's on offer!

You can find the Lunar New Year Sale hub here, but these are a few of our favourite discounts.

Under $50

steam lunar new year sale

  • Disco Elysium - $45.56
  • Hitman 2 - $29.60
  • Resident Evil 2 - $29.68
  • Assassin's Creed: Odyssey - $35.98
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ - $21.23
  • Life is Strange Season 2 - $29.53
  • Hades - $28.76
  • Divinity: Original Sign 2 - Definitive Edition - $32.47
  • Hunt: Showdown - $41.30
  • Monster Hunter: World - $35.96
  • Ace Combat 7 - $42.47
  • Overcooked! 2 - $21.57
  • Dark Souls III - $21.23
  • Rust - $33.46
  • No Man's Sky - $42.47
  • Grand Theft Auto V - $23.97
  • Total War: Warhammer II - $30.59
  • Civilization VI - $22.48
  • Moss - $20.99
  • A Plague's Tale: Innocence - $29.97
  • Risk of Rain 2 - $23.16
  • Skyrim VR - $26.98
  • Hell Let Loose - $34.36
  • Far Cry 5 - $22.48
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - $36.21
  • Just Cause 4 Complete Edition - $36.23
  • Tropico 6 - $45.46
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $45.46
  • Outward - $23.98
  • Cuphead - $21.71
  • Vampyr - $23.78

Under $20

Image: Steam

  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $14.60
  • Two Point Hospital - $18.69
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $11.98
  • Northgard - $19.99
  • Call of Cthulhu - $18.68
  • Hellblade - Senua's Sacrifice - $14.60
  • Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
  • The Witcher III: Wild Hunt - $17.99
  • The Elder Scrolls Online - $13.98
  • Frostpunk - $17.18
  • Cities: Skylines - $10.73
  • Stellaris - $14.23
  • Ratropolis - $17.20
  • Ghost of a Tale - $17.97
  • Stardew Valley - $11.38
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $11.98
  • Rocket League - $14.47
  • Tabletop Simulator - $14.47
  • Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $17.18
  • Age of Empires: Definitive Edition - $11.22
  • Age of Mythology: Extended Edition - $10.73

Under $10

steam lunar new year saleImage: ModDB

  • Hollow Knight - $8.75
  • Yakuza 0 - $8.49
  • Plague Inc: Evolved - $8.60
  • Payday 2 - $7.25
  • Street Fighter V - $9.98
  • Black Desert Online Remastered - $5.19
  • Human Fall Flat + Free New Lunar Year Skin - $8.60
  • Tooth and Nail - $6.36
  • Armello - $7.99
  • Terraria - $7.12
  • Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition - 8.98
  • NiGHTS Into Dreams - $1.34

There's plenty available, so take your pick!

Comments

  • Zetrox2k @zetrox2k

    FYI Street Fighter V - Arcade Edition isnt the one discounted... arcade edition includes Character pack 1 & 2.

    Discounted one is only the base edition.

    0
  • akeashar @akeashar

    Everything Resident Evil is on sale which is proving far too tempting for me.

    0
  • zico @zico

    The Surge 2 only $41. Heard good things

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature xbox-series-x

Here's A Prototype Of The Xbox Series X

[image url="https://edge.alluremedia.com.au/m/k/2020/01/xbox-series-x-back-1.jpg" caption="Image.
au feature gaming-mice logitech razer wireless-mice zowie

The Best Gaming Mouse Of 2020

You're sitting there, trying to click heads in Escape from Tarkov or Apex Legends, and you can just feel it. Your mouse isn't right. It's a bit gummy, the sensor's a bit crap, and it's just a cheap piece of trash you got years ago. It's time for an upgrade. But what do you get? Here's the best mice on the market today.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles