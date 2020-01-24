The Best Deals From Steam's Lunar New Year Sale

Steam's Lunar New Year Sale has just kicked off with some solid bargains, like 20% off Disco Elysium, 50% off the Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Hollow Knight for under $9. Check out what's on offer!
You can find the Lunar New Year Sale hub here, but these are a few of our favourite discounts.
Under $50
- Disco Elysium - $45.56
- Hitman 2 - $29.60
- Resident Evil 2 - $29.68
- Assassin's Creed: Odyssey - $35.98
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $21.23
- Life is Strange Season 2 - $29.53
- Hades - $28.76
- Divinity: Original Sign 2 - Definitive Edition - $32.47
- Hunt: Showdown - $41.30
- Monster Hunter: World - $35.96
- Ace Combat 7 - $42.47
- Overcooked! 2 - $21.57
- Dark Souls III - $21.23
- Rust - $33.46
- No Man's Sky - $42.47
- Grand Theft Auto V - $23.97
- Total War: Warhammer II - $30.59
- Civilization VI - $22.48
- Moss - $20.99
- A Plague's Tale: Innocence - $29.97
- Risk of Rain 2 - $23.16
- Skyrim VR - $26.98
- Hell Let Loose - $34.36
- Far Cry 5 - $22.48
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - $36.21
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition - $36.23
- Tropico 6 - $45.46
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $45.46
- Outward - $23.98
- Cuphead - $21.71
- Vampyr - $23.78
Under $20
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $14.60
- Two Point Hospital - $18.69
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $11.98
- Northgard - $19.99
- Call of Cthulhu - $18.68
- Hellblade - Senua's Sacrifice - $14.60
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt - $17.99
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $13.98
- Frostpunk - $17.18
- Cities: Skylines - $10.73
- Stellaris - $14.23
- Ratropolis - $17.20
- Ghost of a Tale - $17.97
- Stardew Valley - $11.38
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $11.98
- Rocket League - $14.47
- Tabletop Simulator - $14.47
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $17.18
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition - $11.22
- Age of Mythology: Extended Edition - $10.73
Under $10
- Hollow Knight - $8.75
- Yakuza 0 - $8.49
- Plague Inc: Evolved - $8.60
- Payday 2 - $7.25
- Street Fighter V - $9.98
- Black Desert Online Remastered - $5.19
- Human Fall Flat + Free New Lunar Year Skin - $8.60
- Tooth and Nail - $6.36
- Armello - $7.99
- Terraria - $7.12
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition - 8.98
- NiGHTS Into Dreams - $1.34
There's plenty available, so take your pick!
FYI Street Fighter V - Arcade Edition isnt the one discounted... arcade edition includes Character pack 1 & 2.
Discounted one is only the base edition.
Cheers, fixed!