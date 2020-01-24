The Best Deals From Steam's Lunar New Year Sale

Steam's Lunar New Year Sale has just kicked off with some solid bargains, like 20% off Disco Elysium, 50% off the Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Hollow Knight for under $9. Check out what's on offer!

You can find the Lunar New Year Sale hub here, but these are a few of our favourite discounts.

Under $50

Disco Elysium - $45.56

Hitman 2 - $29.60

Resident Evil 2 - $29.68

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey - $35.98

Dragon Ball FighterZ - $21.23

Life is Strange Season 2 - $29.53

Hades - $28.76

Divinity: Original Sign 2 - Definitive Edition - $32.47

Hunt: Showdown - $41.30

Monster Hunter: World - $35.96

Ace Combat 7 - $42.47

Overcooked! 2 - $21.57

Dark Souls III - $21.23

Rust - $33.46

No Man's Sky - $42.47

Grand Theft Auto V - $23.97

Total War: Warhammer II - $30.59

Civilization VI - $22.48

Moss - $20.99

A Plague's Tale: Innocence - $29.97

Risk of Rain 2 - $23.16

Skyrim VR - $26.98

Hell Let Loose - $34.36

Far Cry 5 - $22.48

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - $36.21

Just Cause 4 Complete Edition - $36.23

Tropico 6 - $45.46

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $45.46

Outward - $23.98

Cuphead - $21.71

Vampyr - $23.78

Under $20

Image: Steam

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $14.60

Two Point Hospital - $18.69

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $11.98

Northgard - $19.99

Call of Cthulhu - $18.68

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt - $17.99

The Elder Scrolls Online - $13.98

Frostpunk - $17.18

Cities: Skylines - $10.73

Stellaris - $14.23

Ratropolis - $17.20

Ghost of a Tale - $17.97

Stardew Valley - $11.38

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $11.98

Rocket League - $14.47

Tabletop Simulator - $14.47

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $17.18

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition - $11.22

Age of Mythology: Extended Edition - $10.73

Under $10

Image: ModDB

Hollow Knight - $8.75

Yakuza 0 - $8.49

Plague Inc: Evolved - $8.60

Payday 2 - $7.25

Street Fighter V - $9.98

Black Desert Online Remastered - $5.19

Human Fall Flat + Free New Lunar Year Skin - $8.60

Tooth and Nail - $6.36

Armello - $7.99

Terraria - $7.12

Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition - 8.98

NiGHTS Into Dreams - $1.34

There's plenty available, so take your pick!