Sunday Comics: Pay Up, Dude

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Jan. 23. Read more of Corpse Run.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Jan. 23. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Jan. 20. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Jan. 23. Read more of Double XP.

(No new comic this week)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published March 28, 2018 Read more of Life in Aggro.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Jan. 25. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Jan. 24. Read more of Penny Arcade.

The humble JB Hi-Fi review. You’ve seen them in-stores, you’ve seen them go viral on social media. Sometimes they’re straight down the line, others are satirical or flat out hilarious. Every once in a while they absolutely hit the nail on the head. We spoke to numerous JB Hi-Fi ‘reviewers’. The men and women making you laugh to figure out the rules, regulations and weird little secrets behind the infamous JB Hi-Fi review. These are the confessions of JB Hi-Fi reviewers.
Studio Ghibli movies might be coming to Netflix, but if you're after specialist, niche anime, then it's services like Animelab you're after. The Aussie-run service has just added a massive chunk of dubs and subs to the platform.

