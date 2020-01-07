Report: Get Ready For A New Switch This Year

Image: Alex Walker (Kotaku)

While the heavily rumoured Switch Lite finally eventuated last year, the biggest bust of 2020 was talk about the long awaited Switch Pro, a more powerful model of the smash handheld console. But we might finally see that console later this year, according to reports out of Taiwan.

DigiTimes, a Taiwanese tech publication, reported Tuesday morning (behind a paywall) that the more powerful Switch will come with an improved CPU and a magnesium alloy chassis, rather than the plastic body currently used for the Switch and Switch Lite.

People have been expecting a more powerful Switch for a while. Back in March, the Wall Street Journal reported that Nintendo was working on two new models of the Switch, one of which ended up being the Switch Lite. The more powerful model, which never released in 2019, was meant to "have enhanced features" targeting "avid videogamers".

Report: Nintendo Is Releasing Two New Switch Models Expanding on a rumour they first published last year, The Wall Street Journal now reports that Nintendo is planning on releasing two new models of the Switch, and both may be out in 2019. Read more

Switch fans, however, did get an upgraded version of the original Switch last year with noticeably improved battery life. The console could still use a screen upgrade - the bezels are enormous and the brightness is woeful compared to most modern devices, which takes a toll on battery since you have to play with a higher brightness setting to make up for it. Better wireless range wouldn't go astray sometimes either: I swear my JoyCons start to lag the second I move five feet away from the damn dock.

DigiTimes reckons "volume production" on the new Switch will begin at the end of the first quarter, allowing for a launch of the console around mid-2020, which knowing Nintendo, would probably be around E3.