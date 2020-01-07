Welcome to Talk Amongst Yourselves: the friendliest community in 2020. Ask about a new mouse. Talk about a movie you've seen recent. Get some advice on a new PC, ask for advice on a Switch indie, or just have a rant about something recently at work. Whatever your flavour, you'll find a friend to chat about it here.
Talk Amongst Yourselves
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's The PlayStation 5 Dev Kit, Courtesy Of One Very Ballsy Cleaner
Someone's definitely going to lose their job over this.
Here's Your Most Disappointing Game Of 2019
Gee, I wonder what the winner for this will be.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink